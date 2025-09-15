Google's 27th birthday bash comes with Pixel freebies and big discounts

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is hosting a number of birthday deals on the Google Store.

The company will celebrate its 27th birthday on September 27 this year.

Offers include a $100 prepaid Mastercard with Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL purchases, money back with the Pixel Watch 4, freebies with the Pixel 8 Pro, $100 off the Pixel 9, and more.

Google will celebrate its 27th birthday this year, on September 27. To mark the milestone, the company is hosting a number of birthday deals on its online store for the Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds Pro 2, and more.

For its latest Pro flagships, Google is giving out $100 prepaid Mastercards. So if you buy an unlocked Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL, you’ll get a $100 prepaid Mastercard added to your Google Wallet. The offer is already open and ends on September 28, 2025, at 11:59 PM PT (2:59 AM ET). You can claim multiple prepaid Mastercards if you’re buying more than one Pixel 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL, with a maximum of three claimable cards per customer.

If you’re interested in the Pixel Watch 4, Google’s birthday deal can get you up to $350 back with eligible trade-ins. This offer isn’t new, really. It started when Google launched the smartwatch and will last until October 12, 2025, at 11:59 PM PT (2:59 AM ET).

You can also save $50 on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 until September 28 at 11:59 PM PT (2:59 AM ET). That means the $229 earbuds can be purchased for $179 during the offer period.

If you’re okay with buying older flagships, Google also has some sweet deals on the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel 9. You can save $400 on the Pixel 8 Pro until October 13, plus Google will throw in a Pixel Watch 2 LTE and a case for free. You can also save $100 on the Pixel 9 until September 28, bringing the price of the phone down from $799 to $699.

