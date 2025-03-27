Samsung’s slick new lock screen fumbles sports scores on the Galaxy S24

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Galaxy S24 users trying One UI 7 beta say Google’s Sports integration isn’t showing any results.

The new Now Bar’s sports tile should pull data from Google Discover, but it appears to be broken on S24 devices.

A fix hasn’t arrived yet, but an update or the stable One UI 7 rollout could resolve the issue soon.

In the Venn diagram cross-over between fans of Samsung phones and sports, the introduction of the new Now Bar in One UI 7 is a cool feature. It lets you see live activities like sports scores of your favorite teams directly on the lock screen. However, Galaxy S24 users running the beta version of One UI 7 are finding that the sports integration doesn’t work at all.

As reported by SammyGuru, Google’s Sports feed — which powers the feature — appears to be broken on the S24 series. Users aren’t seeing any results, even after following teams and enabling the feature in Discover.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Now Bar works by pulling real-time data from Google Discover into a glanceable widget. For sports, this feature uses AI to analyze your Google activity and surface live updates for teams you might be interested in. That’s the theory, but something failing in the feed process causes the tile to show nothing on the Galaxy S24. The same setup reportedly works fine on other devices, including older Galaxy phones and Pixels, suggesting the issue is isolated to the Galaxy S24 series.

Troubleshooting steps like clearing the Google app’s cache, updating the app, or switching accounts haven’t resolved the problem. While there’s no official fix or timeline just yet, the issue should be fairly easily addressed with an update, and Google is undoubtedly aware of it. With the stable version of One UI 7 expected to hit the Galaxy S24 series in the next couple of weeks, the problem may be rectified at that stage.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like