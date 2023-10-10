Google will bring back useful Nest speaker function that Sonos took away

A California judge recently threw out a $32.5 million jury verdict that ruled in favor of Sonos in an intellectual property dispute with Google. Google has now responded to the overturned ruling and confirmed it will bring back a Nest smart speaker feature it was forced to remove.

In a blog post released today, Google says it was the victim of a “years-long, misleading campaign” led by Sonos against its Google Home and smart speaker features. The company then goes on to say:

The court stated that Sonos’ patents are both invalid — meaning they never should have been granted in the first place — and unenforceable, and affirmed that we developed the technology first and independently.

As Google continues to throw shade at Sonos, it takes a short break to mention that users will get back a feature Sonos forced it to remove. Users will “once again be able to seamlessly group and integrate Google smart speakers.”