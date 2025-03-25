Resizing stuff in Google Slides just got a whole lot easier

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is making it easier to uniformly resize objects in Google Slides.

You can now select and resize multiple objects and scale your selection proportionally.

Google has also simplified selecting specific objects in slides with multiple layered objects.

Google is rolling out some quality-of-life improvements that should greatly improve how you select and resize objects in Google Slides. The changes aim to help users easily resize objects uniformly and make it easier to select specific objects in a layered stack.

Google announced the change in a recent Workspace Updates blog, highlighting how users can now select and resize multiple objects simultaneously. All selected objects scale proportionally, so users no longer have to worry about adjusting elements individually.

Additionally, Google is rolling out a change that simplifies selecting specific items from a group of overlapping objects in a slide. Thanks to this, users will now see an outline when hovering over layered objects, making it easy to determine which object will be selected.

Although minor, these changes should greatly improve your experience selecting and resizing objects in Google Slides. Google plans to roll them out gradually over the coming weeks, and they will be available to all users, including Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Google notes that these features will only be available when you’re in edit mode in Google Slides, not when presenting a slideshow. The company also adds that proportional scaling of objects will apply to both object groups and selections of multiple objects.

