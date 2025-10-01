Google insists sideloading on Android will survive, but doubts remain for independent app stores

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has published a new blog post insisting that sideloading on Android isn’t going anywhere.

The company reiterated that its new developer verification requirements are meant to improve safety, not to limit user choice.

However, Google failed to address concerns recently brought forward by independent app platforms like F-Droid.

After pushback from independent app stores like F-Droid, Google has published a new blog post clarifying its stance on sideloading apps on Android.

In a post titled “Let’s talk security: Answering your top questions about Android developer verification,” Google reiterated that its upcoming developer verification requirements are meant to improve safety, not to limit user choice. The company said the new system, which ties every Android app to a verified developer identity, will make it harder for bad actors to impersonate developers or spread malware through apps.

The company insisted that sideloading is here to stay, which has been one of the biggest questions Android enthusiasts have been asking. F-Droid recently warned that Google’s new rules could make it impossible for open-source app repositories to survive. However, Google says sideloading is not at risk at all.

“Sideloading is fundamental to Android, and it is not going away,” the company wrote in the blog post. “Our new developer identity requirements are designed to protect users and developers from bad actors, not to limit choice,” the post added.

Google also noted that verified developers will still be free to distribute apps anywhere, be it via direct downloads or third-party app stores.

How will Google handle apps from unverified developers? For hobbyists and small-scale creators, Google is introducing a free developer account type. This would allow them to distribute apps to a limited number of devices without going through the developer verification process of submitting a government ID.

The way Google is going about this is that users will need to share a device identifier with the app developer. The developer then enters that ID into Google’s console and sends the user instructions on how to download the app. This system allows Google to control and limit how many devices can install apps from an unverified developer.

However, anyone looking to reach a broader audience will still need to go through full identity verification.

What F-Droid fears is still unanswered While Google is stressing that sideloading isn’t going away, it hasn’t addressed the main issue F-Droid raised — Who will control developer identities and signing keys?

F-Droid pointed out that under Google’s rules, all Android apps, even the ones distributed outside of the Play Store, will need to be tied to a Google-verified developer account. This would make Google the central authority for Android app distribution, threatening the existence of alternative app stores. The project said it cannot take over app identities on behalf of open-source contributors. That means many community-built apps could go away if developers refuse to or are unable to register.

In other words, while sideloading itself will technically survive, the ecosystem of independent app stores that make it useful could be hampered.

