Google is bringing Android's gaming Sidekick to more users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that its Play Games Sidekick overlay will soon expand globally.

It will also show you which friends are playing the same game and let you track their achievements.

This menu overlay offers shortcuts for screenshots/recording, while also letting you view achievements and AI-based tips.

Many Android phones offer a gaming overlay, which lets you view and tweak settings during a gaming session. However, Google introduced its own Play Games Sidekick overlay last year, bringing AI-generated gaming tips and more. Now, the company is expanding this menu.

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Google announced at its I/O event that it’s bringing new social features to the Sidekick menu. More specifically, you can soon see which friends are playing the same game as you, while also tracking their achievements. That’s a handy addition, especially if you’d like to organize a game or want to compete for achievements. These social features are launching next month.

Google

The Sidekick news doesn’t end here, as Google says the feature will soon expand globally. The company’s blog post suggests a summer expansion is on the cards for “all participating titles.”

In any event, the Play Games Sidekick menu gives you a quick way to take screenshots, record gameplay, stream gameplay, view achievements, and get in-game perks. Google also offers AI-generated gaming tips because, of course, it has to shoehorn AI into everything. It’s unclear whether these tips are derived from content on the web or if studios are doing any legwork to ensure these tips are accurate.

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