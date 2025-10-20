Google continues to make Sheets easier to use with latest Gemini update

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is expanding Gemini’s capabilities in Sheets.

The AI can now understand and analyze multiple tables.

Users will be able to get Gemini to generate formulas based on several tables, generate charts from table data, and more.

Since Google integrated Gemini into Sheets, it’s been increasingly easier to manage spreadsheets. Whether you need to create a chart, correct errors, or explain how a formula works, the company’s AI can do it for you. And Gemini’s capabilities in Sheets continue to grow, as it received an update last week that allows it to handle more complex, multi-stage edits. Now a new update has arrived and it improves how the AI understands and analyzes tables.

Google has announced that Gemini in Sheets now has the ability to understand and analyze multiple tables within a single tab of a spreadsheet. As a result, you’ll be able to ask questions and analyze data from several sources of data. While you’ll be able to select what tables are used in your query, you can also refine the target information by selecting specific data within a table.

With this update, you’ll be able to use Gemini to: Generate formulas: Create complex formulas based on several tables from a single prompt.

Create complex formulas based on several tables from a single prompt. Analyze and generate charts: You can ask Gemini to analyze data across multiple tables to uncover insights and create data visualizations.

You can ask Gemini to analyze data across multiple tables to uncover insights and create data visualizations. Edit your data: Apply changes to multiple tables at the same time in a single prompt.

Apply changes to multiple tables at the same time in a single prompt. Target analysis with selections: This will allow you to make selections within your tables to focus Gemini’s analysis, like requesting summaries of specific data or generating formulas from the data you’ve highlighted.

This update will rollout for Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, and users with the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add on. However, it will also be available to users with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription.

