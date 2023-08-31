Google finally launches AI-powered Search outside US

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is bringing generative AI-based search features to India and Japan.

The company has also brought improvements to its AI-powered overview feature.

Google may have been a little late to the generative AI game, but it’s been testing a so-called Search Generative Experience (SGE) with users as part of a limited Search Labs experiment. This effectively boils down to offering AI-powered overviews, key points for articles, and local/travel recommendations in search. Now, the Mountain View company has announced that more people can try out this tech.

Google revealed that its Search Labs initiative and associated SGE features are now available in India and Japan. Users in these regions will need to opt into the Search Labs experiment first to get started.

Indian users in particular can try out the generative AI features in both English and Hindi. Google adds that it also supports voice input in the market.

The search giant also confirmed that it will now show relevant links in an AI-powered overview. These links will be hidden by a downward arrow in the summary. This particular functionality will be available in the US first before landing in India and Japan “over the coming weeks.”

Either way, we’re looking forward to seeing how the likes of Google, Microsoft, and others continue to integrate generative AI tech into their products. And with chipmakers Qualcomm and MediaTek announcing support for on-device generative AI tech, 2024’s phones are poised to up the ante even more.

