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Google Search is finally making it easier for everyone to find the news they care about

Now everyone can take advantage of Preferred Sources.
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2 hours ago

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Google Search results showing Preferred Sources in the Google app on an Android phone.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google is expanding its “Preferred Sources” tool.
  • The Search feature is now rolling out globally for all supported languages.

Tired of seeing spam sites, sponsored ads, AI slop, and other low-quality content dominate your Search results? Google rolled out a helpful solution last year called “Preferred Sources.” Now, the handy Search tool is expanding to a lot more users.

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As a quick recap, Preferred Sources gives you the opportunity to prioritize your favorite, most trusted sources in Search. Your Preferred Sources won’t exclusively populate the top spots, but you’ll at least see them appear in your results. For example, you may have noticed that there’s a button to set Android Authority as a Preferred Source in the box above. By adding us, you’ll see our content more often in Search’s Top Stories.

This feature was initially rolled out as an experiment, available only to users in the US and India. However, it was later expanded globally to users in English. In a new blog post, Google has announced that Preferred Sources is now available globally to all supported languages.

If you already know what websites you want to add to your Preferred Sources, you can get started by going to google.com/preferences/source.

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