Google quietly rolls out AI background images for Search's Notes feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google seems to have quietly rolled out AI image generation for Notes.

The feature lets the user create and add an AI-generated image to the background of their note.

It appears the feature is available in both the US and India.

Last year, back in November, Google announced the debut of a new opt-in experiment for Search called Notes. This feature gives users the ability to write brief comments about an article they can share with others. These notes can also be dressed up with stickers, text, and background photos. Now it appears users are being given the option to create and use AI-generated images for their Notes background.

First spotted by TheSpAndroid, it appears Google has quietly rolled out the ability to create background images for Notes with the company’s generative AI. When it was first announced, the tech giant said the feature would come to the US first. But it appears the rollout happened simultaneously for the US and India.

If you have opted-in for the experiment, you’ll see the option to create an AI image when you tap on the Add button after you hit the “Add Notes” button for a web page. When you go to “Create AI Image,” you’ll be taken to a page with a prompt box and a “Create” button. Once you’ve submitted your prompt (limited to 1,000 words), the AI will generate four images to choose from.

According to the report, the quality of the images leaves something to be desired as they come off as pixelated. And once you pick an image, you’ll be stuck with it as you won’t be able to go back to the selection of four. To get a new image, you’ll have to write a new prompt, which may not provide the same results as before.

Notes is available on Android and iOS for the US and India. It supports English in the US and Hindi and English in India. It’s unclear if and when Google plans to expand this experiment out to other countries.

