Google Discover used to be useful, now my feed’s polluted by random tweets and TikToks

Andy Walker / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

I have a love/hate relationship with Google Discover, though it used to lean more towards the former. I’ve learned to curate my Discover feed by meticulously removing posts, sources, and content I don’t want to see, and it’s been effective for a while. However, everything seemed to change overnight a few months ago.

Now, it seems that regardless of how often I tell Discover I’m “Not interested in a topic” or “See less content like this,” the more irrelevant content I encounter. I’m not alone, either. Numerous threads across various subreddits (1, 2, 3) suggest that others have noticed a big drop in content quality of late.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Perhaps the most telling example of Discover’s downward trend is the increased spotlight on social media posts from platforms like X and TikTok. Even more annoying are the autoplaying YouTube advertisements from local political parties wedged in between.

Discover's usefulness as a news curation tool is diminishing with each passing day.

I’ll admit that some posts are genuinely useful, but I don’t necessarily want to get my news from X. I’d appreciate the option to completely ban content from the site, as I can for every other source on Discover. However, I can only tell Discover to avoid content from particular accounts, not X as a whole.

To call Discover entirely useless would be incorrect, but it now feels more than ever like a tool that Google uses to push what it wants me to see rather than one I can use to read what I choose.

What do you think of Google Discover in 2026? Have your recommendations and suggestions remained in line with what you want to see? Let us know in the comments section below.

Here are some more questions: Do you still use Google Discover? If so, why?

How do you feel about the current quality of content on Google Discover compared to previous years?

What are your thoughts about seeing more social media posts on your Discover feed?

How would you like to see Google improve Discover? What are some of the features that Discover lacks?

How often do you use Google Discover to get your news? 8 votes Daily. 38 % Several times a week. 0 % Occasionally. 25 % Rarely. 0 % Never; I don't use Discover. 38 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

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