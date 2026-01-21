Google is testing a colorful new feature for Search

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing theming and customization for Search.

The new “Color your Search” feature allows you to choose between 10 accent colors.

The feature appears to be available for large-screen devices and mobile.

Update: January 21, 2026 (2:10 PM ET): We have now spotted the feature on smaller mobile devices.

Original article: January 21, 2026 (1:52 PM ET): When it comes to Google Search, there’s not much you can do to customize its look. You can switch between light and dark modes, but not much outside of that. However, some users are getting a new feature that allows them to give the results page a fresh coat of paint.

Spotted by 9to5Google, Google appears to be testing a new “Color your Search” feature. If you’re one of the lucky users to receive this feature today, you should see a paint palette icon in the top-left corner of the Search results page. Clicking this icon opens a “Color your Search” sheet with 10 color options to choose from. The first option is the default white/black, while the other nine are a rainbow of pastel colors.

Don’t expect this customization tool to do anything crazy. It’s a fairly basic feature that simply applies a colorful accent at the top of the Search results page. Regardless, it’s nice to be able to customize the look of the results page, even if it’s just a minor change. Additionally, you’ll notice that the Google logo switches from its traditional blue, red, yellow, and green color scheme to just a single solid color.

According to the outlet, this feature was spotted on large-screen devices, like tablets and foldables. This test has yet to appear on desktop or smaller mobile devices.

