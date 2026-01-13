Google Search is hiding a fun surprise for anyone interested in America's anniversary

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has a new Search Easter egg to celebrate the 250-year anniversary of America’s independence.

You’ll see a special animation if you search for terms related to the anniversary, like “America’s 250th.”

This Easter egg will stay around until July 4, 2026.

Google often likes to celebrate special occasions by sneaking Easter eggs into Search. So if you happen to search for something that’s related to the Easter egg, you just may be treated to a fun little surprise. For example, back when Wicked was released, you could see your search results float away if you searched for the movie. Now Google has a new surprise waiting for users interested in America’s independence.

It’s 2026, and that means it has been 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Google is getting in the festive mood by rolling out a new Search Easter egg. According to the tech giant, if you search for anything related to the anniversary, you’ll now see a special animation. This will work on both mobile and desktop.

You can activate the Easter egg by searching for terms like “United States Semiquincentennial” or “America’s 250th.” Once you hit enter, the results page will be lit up with a patriotic fireworks show, which you can retrigger by clicking on the fireworks button that pops up at the bottom of the screen.

Don’t feel any rush to try out, as this Easter egg will be sticking around for a while. Google says that you’ll be able to play around with this Easter egg until after July 4, 2026.

