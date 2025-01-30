Google's latest experiment calls local businesses to check prices and availability for you

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced Ask for Me, a new experiment in Search Labs that lets its AI handle phone calls to local businesses.

The feature allows users to request service pricing and availability for things like oil changes or nail appointments without making the calls themselves.

Currently available in the US for select services, the experiment has limited capacity, and businesses can opt out of receiving AI calls.

Google is rolling out a new AI-powered experimental feature called “Ask for Me” through its Search Labs platform. The feature aims to automate phone inquiries to local businesses for price and availability checks, saving users the hassle of dialing themselves.

The tool allows Google’s AI to call businesses on behalf of users, gathering information on service pricing and availability. It will be available in the US for English-language queries like “oil change near me” or “nail salons nearby” on Google Search for desktop or mobile. After entering service details, the AI makes calls and then provides a summary of its findings.

Google VP Rose Yao announced the experimental tool in an X (formerly Twitter) thread. It currently supports select services: oil changes, tire and brake replacements, emissions tests, and manicure/pedicure appointments. The tool relies on the same Duplex technology already used for restaurant reservations via Search and Maps, which also helps businesses update online details like operating hours.

Yao noted this system proved critical during the pandemic when frequent changes to store hours left customers confused. Businesses can opt out of receiving AI-generated calls, and Google states it “clearly discloses” when a call is automated.

While the feature promises time-saving convenience, we’ll have to see how smoothly the AI handles calls with poor audio quality, strong accents, or unexpected responses. If you’re in the US and want to test it out, you can opt in through Search Labs and try searching for something like “oil change near me.”

