Sick and need answers? AI Overviews on Search now cover more health topics

TL;DR AI Overviews in Search are expanding to cover more health topics.

Google is also adding support for health queries in Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese.

There will be a new feature on Search called “What People Suggest.”

AI Overviews in Search are getting a health-related boost to help people find relevant information on conditions and illnesses. It is also getting support for more languages and a new feature aimed at helping you find information from others who have your condition.

Today, Google announced a few changes coming to AI Overviews. The Mountain View-based firm says it is using AI and ranking systems to further improve its “knowledge panel.” With this change, Google states that AI Overviews will now cover “thousands more health topics.” These knowledge panel answers already covered common topics like colds and the flu, but now it will be able to address a wider range of ailments.

In addition covering more topics, you’ll now be able to get AI Overviews for your health queries in a few more languages. The company is now expanding the feature to more countries and adding support for Spanish, Portuguese, and Japanese. This expansion is starting on mobile, with support elsewhere to follow.

It looks like we’re also getting a new Search feature called “What People Suggest.” In case you want to know what other people who have your condition are experiencing, this feature collects different perspectives and helps you understand what’s being said. As Google explains: For example, a person dealing with arthritis might want to know how others with this condition exercise. With this feature, they can quickly uncover real insights from people who also have the condition, with links to click out and learn more. This feature is available on mobile devices in the US. Google doesn’t say when What People Suggest will rollout to other markets.

In other news, you may remember when Google announced its Loss of Pulse Detection feature on Pixel Watch 3 last year. When it launched, it was initially available in the UK, France, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. Google says the feature will start rolling out to users in the US at the end of March.

