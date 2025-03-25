Google tests new way to start AI Mode conversations as the feature reaches more users (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google rolled out its much-awaited Gemini-powered Search experience earlier this month, helping users get answers to more complex, multi-part queries and ask follow-up questions. The company is now testing a new shortcut that allows users to easily run a new AI Mode query without returning to the Google app’s home screen.

To use Google Search’s AI Mode, you can use either the AI Mode shortcut on the Google app’s home screen or select the AI Mode filter on the search results page. You can then ask follow-up questions in the same conversation. However, if you want to start afresh on an unrelated topic, you have to navigate back to the home screen and use one of the options mentioned above.

Google is testing a new shortcut in the latest Google app beta release (version 16.11.32.sa.arm64) that could streamline the process of starting a new AI Mode conversation. As you can see in the attached screenshot, this upcoming shortcut will appear in the top left corner of the search results page and eliminate the need to head back to the app’s home page to start a new AI Mode conversation.

Along with this new shortcut, Google is testing a new icon for the AI Mode search history in the beta release. Instead of the old clipboard and clock icon, the search history shortcut has a larger clock icon with an AI sparkle. Like the new shortcut to start a new AI Mode conversation, this new icon is not live for end users in the latest Google app beta build. It could reach users with a subsequent update.

These changes arrive as AI Mode is gradually reaching more users. While Google initially debuted the feature as a limited, opt-in Search Labs experiment for Google One AI Premium subscribers, 9to5Google reports that it’s now also available to users who joined the waitlist with a free Google account.

Eligible users recently received a “You’re Off the Waitlist!” email notifying them of the feature’s availability. If you’re one of the lucky few to have obtained access, you’ll see a new AI Mode shortcut on the Google app’s home screen or the AI Mode filter on the search results page.

