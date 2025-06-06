Google debuts interactive charts in AI Mode to help make you a finance whiz

TL;DR Google has started testing a new AI Mode feature that generates interactive graphs for finance queries.

The feature makes it easy to compare and analyze information over time.

Interactive graphs in AI Mode are currently available as a Search Labs experiment.

Google debuted Search’s AI Mode as a Labs experiment to select users earlier this year. At I/O, the company expanded availability to all US users, added Deep Search and Project Astra capabilities to the feature, and previewed some upcoming features, including AI Mode’s ability to generate interactive graphics for complex datasets. Google has now started testing this feature for finance-related queries.

Google announced the new feature in a recent blog post, highlighting how AI Mode can help users compare and analyze financial information over a specific period with a custom-made interactive graph based on their query. As illustrated in the following clip, when asked to “compare the stock performance of blue chip CPG companies in 2024,” AI Mode generates a stock price comparison graph and a table that dynamically updates the stock prices when you interact with the graph.

Users can also ask follow-up questions to get additional information or refine their queries. Google says the feature uses “advanced models to understand the intent of the question, tap into real-time and historical information and intelligently determine how to present information to help you make sense of it.”

At the moment, the feature only works for finance queries related to stocks and mutual funds. However, Google will expand support for other topics in the future. If you wish to try it out, you can enable the experiment in Search Labs, but note that it’s only available in the US.

