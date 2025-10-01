Google Search AI Mode just got way more visual

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has added visual results to Search’s AI Mode.

You can also use this new experience for shopping.

Users on mobile can search within an image and ask follow-up questions.

New Home devices and Gemini integration weren’t the only news Google had to share this week. It may have flown under the radar, but Google Search’s AI Mode is getting a major update. That update is introducing visual results to the AI-powered search tool.

Today, Search users in the US can ask a question in AI Mode and get back visual results. Similar to clicking on the Images tab in Search, you’ll now be able to get a range of images in response to your query. Each of these images will have a link you can follow to learn more. And you’ll be able to ask follow-up questions to further refine your search. Google adds that you can also start an image search in AI Mode by uploading a picture or snapping a photo.

This new experience will also change how you use AI Mode to shop. In the example below, the user is shopping for new jeans. Google says you won’t have to adjust filters for aspects like style, rise, color, size, or brand. Typing something like “barrel jeans that aren’t too baggy” will be enough for the AI to understand what you’re looking for, and it will present a set of relevant options for you to browse through.

As the tech giant explains, this feature builds on its query fan-out approach by introducing a new “visual search fan-out” technique. This means the AI can detect “subtle details and secondary objects in addition to the primary subjects” in an image. And with this technology, users on mobile will be able to search within an image and ask conversational follow-up questions.

As mentioned earlier, visual results in AI Mode is only available in the US. At the moment, only English is supported.

