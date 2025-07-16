Google Search's new feature lets AI call businesses for you

TL;DR Google is bringing Gemini 2.5 Pro to AI Mode in Search.

Deep Research is also coming to AI Mode.

All Search users can now use AI to call businesses without picking up a phone.

Following last month’s announcement of Gemini 2.5 Pro going stable, Google’s most intelligent AI model is heading to Search. It also looks like Search is getting a couple of new features to help out with research and obtaining information from businesses.

In a blog post, Google revealed that it is rolling out Gemini 2.5 Pro to AI Mode in Search. Although Gemini 2.5 Pro is Google’s most advanced AI model, it won’t be selected by default. You’ll be able to access the model from a drop-down menu in the AI Mode tab. As the tech giant explains, Gemini 2.5 Pro excels at reasoning, math, and coding. However, the default model is built for providing fast, all-around help.

Also coming to AI Mode is Deep Research, the tool Google describes as its most advanced research tool. When using Gemini 2.5 Pro, you’ll see the Deep Research option in the prompt field. By activating Deep Research, you can ask more sophisticated queries and get back more detailed responses.

Gemini 2.5 Pro is coming to AI Mode starting today, while Deep Research will start rolling out this week. The AI model and search feature will only be available to AI Pro or AI Ultra subscribers who have opted into the AI Mode experiment in Labs. However, free Search users aren’t being completely left out in the cold.

Google also announced that it’s integrating a new agentic capability into Search. This agentic capability will allow any Search user to use AI to call businesses without having to pick up a phone. Through this AI calling feature, you’ll be able to get pricing and availability information from said business. All you have to do is search for something like “pet groomers near me” and there will be a “Have AI check pricing” option in the results.

According to the Mountain View-based firm, AI calling is starting to roll out now in the US. However, those who have AI Pro or AI Ultra will have higher limits. There’s no word on when this feature will roll out to other markets.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.