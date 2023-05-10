Google previews AI features coming to Google search

Google

TL;DR Google previewed a demo of its new Search AI features during Google I/O.

Google Search can now generate an integrated results page with an AI-powered snapshot and traditional results.

Users can expand the snapshot to see more details about their subject.

Throughout Google I/O, the company has been eager to demonstrate its AI products. One of the many announcements today involved new AI features coming to Search.

During the presentation, VP of Engineering Cathy Edwards took to the stage to talk about how the company is incorporating AI into Search. Edwards spoke about how users used to break down their questions to find the results they wanted in Search. However, Edwards pointed out that won’t be necessary with generative AI.

An example of this was presented on stage with the Search prompt “family with kids under 3 and a dog, bryce canyon or arches?” With the new AI-powered Search, the search engine is capable of generating an integrated results page. While the traditional result are still there, an AI-generated snapshot now sits on top of those results.

The snapshot consists of a summary of the subject you’re looking for. It provides a few paragraphs of explanation, and to the right are a few links with information that “corroborates” the summary.

Additionally, users will have the option to explore further by clicking on the icon above the three links. Google calls this icon the “Bear Claw.” When clicked, the page opens a new view that separates each sentence from the summary with links showing where that information came from.

Users will also have the option to explore further and ask a follow-up question or suggested next step. If this is selected, it will bring the user to a new “conversational mode.” In this mode, the search engine will take the new question in the context of the last question, providing more specific results.

Google says these AI tools will help to make Search smarter and easier. Especially for complex questions that require a level of nuance. This new feature will be available in Seach Labs in the coming weeks.

