Google’s Chromebook reassurance comes with a very Googlebooks-shaped catch

TL;DR Google says businesses and schools can keep buying and managing Chromebooks for now.

The company also says it will offer “multiple pathways” to transition to the new Googlebooks experience.

The post reads as a short- to medium-term reassurance for Chromebooks, but not a resounding long-term promise.

Chromebooks have been the unexciting-but-affordable laptop answer for schools and plenty of businesses for years, which is why Google’s shiny new Googlebook category raises an awkward question — if you’re an IT admin with a fleet of manageable ChromeOS laptops, should you still be buying more of them? Google has now offered an answer that’s reassuring at a glance, but implies that you might not want to get too comfortable.

In a new Google Cloud Blog post, Google says it is taking a “phased approach over the next couple of years” for enterprises and educational institutions as it adds Googlebooks to its device lineup. The company says Chromebooks remain a “reliable, long-term investment” and that organizations can continue buying and deploying them. That’s good to know, but also not far off the minimum you’d expect. Nobody seriously thought Google was about to pull the plug on school and business laptops overnight.

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What the post doesn’t really do is make a strong case that Chromebooks will remain the long-term answer for those customers. Google points to 10 years of automatic ChromeOS updates, continued Google Admin console management without new licenses, and ChromeOS Flex for keeping older PCs alive. Those are all helpful if you already have Chromebooks or plan to buy them soon, but they’re mostly about support and management rather than the future of the category itself.

Googlebooks were announced at The Android Show I/O Edition yesterday as AI-first, premium laptops built around Gemini Intelligence, with personalized support, agentic tools, and tighter compatibility across Google’s device ecosystem. We don’t know much about pricing yet, but they don’t appear to be like-for-like replacements for simple and relatively cheap Chromebooks.

Perhaps the more revealing part comes towards the end of the post. The company says that “When the time comes, we’ll provide multiple pathways to transition over to the new experience.” That’s not quite Google saying schools and businesses will have to move from Chromebooks to Googlebooks, but it’s not a reassurance that Googlebooks will be nothing more than an optional alternative.

Google says no immediate action is required, and that organizations can begin working with Google or its partners today to map out the best plan. So you’re fine with Chromebooks for now, but if you’re looking for a ringing promise that schools and businesses can keep treating ChromeOS laptops as a key Google play for the foreseeable future, this isn’t really it.

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