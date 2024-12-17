Google Saved finally gets a feature it should've had a long time ago

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has added search functionality to its “Saved” feature.

The search function can be accessed by tapping on the magnifying glass in the top bar.

Users will be able to search for bookmarked links, saved movies and TV, and stored locations from Maps.

It seems like such a basic function, but it is something that has been missing from Google’s “Saved” feature until now. Users now have the ability to search for whatever they saved, from Search images to Google TV, in the company’s cross-service bookmarking tool.

As spotted by 9to5Google, there is now a magnifying glass icon in the top bar on Android for Google Saved. Tapping the magnifying glass icon opens the search bar, allowing you to easily find bookmarked links, saved movies and TV shows, and stored locations.

If you’re not familiar with Google Saved, it’s an integrated bookmarking feature that allows you to store saved items from various Google services like Maps, Search, Google TV, and so on, in one place. Its last update came last year in August when the tech giant changed the name from Collections to Saved.

It’s a feature that can come in handy, say, when you can’t save more locations in Maps. Saved will give you more space so you can save as many places you want to go as you like.

