Google's latest experiment gives you advice from the mentor you always wished you had

TL;DR The latest experiment from Google Labs is called Portraits.

This feature lets you receive coaching from AI representations of real-life experts.

The first of these Portraits features author Kim Scott.

As Google continues to work on AI experiments at a breakneck pace, the company is already pushing out a fresh one for you to try out. The tech giant’s latest creation aims to give you advice through the mentor you always wished you had.

In a new blog, Google announced it’s rolling out an experiment called “Portraits.” This feature appears as an illustrative avatar and is designed to be a Gemini-powered coach based on a real-life expert. The first of these Portraits will feature author Kim Scott, known for the book Radical Candor.

According to Google, you’ll be able to interact with a Portrait by asking questions, similar to talking with any other chatbot. However, the Portrait uses Scott’s voice and draws directly from her content to offer a “relevant and insightful response.” This AI focuses specifically on the creator’s content, so conversations stay on that coach’s particular area of expertise.

The Mountain View-based firm is allowing people to try its first Portrait out right now. However, you’ll need to be 18 years old and live in the US to have access. If you’re eligible, you’ll just have to head over to labs.google/portraits.

