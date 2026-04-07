You can now claim a share of Google’s $135M data settlement

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s long-running Android data dispute is finally paying out, and the claims website is now live.

Eligible users will get a payment election form (PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, ACH, or virtual Mastercard).

The settlement covers most Android users in the US from Nov. 12, 2017 through final approval.

A long-running privacy dispute with Google is finally leading to a payout. If you think you might be affected, there is now a clear next step.

The official website for the Google Android cellular data settlement is now live, so eligible users can file claims related to a $135 million agreement (via ClaimHub24). If you owned or used an Android device during the covered period, you can now take action.

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You usually won’t need to fill out a traditional claim form. Instead, eligible users will receive a payment election form to choose how they want to get paid: PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, ACH, or a virtual Mastercard.

The case centers on claims that Android devices sent cellular data to Google even when phones were idle, supposedly without users knowing. This raised concerns about privacy and extra data usage, especially for people with limited data plans.

Google has not admitted any wrongdoing. However, like many large privacy cases, it agreed to settle to avoid years of litigation. The result is a $135 million fund to compensate affected users. On the settlement website, you can check if you are eligible, submit a claim, and keep track of important deadlines.

If you qualify, you might get a share of the settlement fund. There’s mention of up to $100 per person, but keep in mind that this is the maximum, not a guarantee. The final amount depends on how many people are eligible and the net fund after legal fees, which the court must approve. Since millions of Android users in the US could be included, expect a pro-rated payment.

This settlement covers almost anyone in the US who used an Android device on a cellular network between November 12, 2017 and the date the court gives final approval. There is one main exception: if you were already part of the Csupo case in California, you are not included.

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