Your Pixel is getting a new Google Play System update after months
The January update is finally rolling out widely.
- Google is now rolling out the January 2024 Play System update for Pixels.
- The 88MB software carries minor system updates and some bug fixes.
- The update was originally pushed out in January, but Google halted it because of a storage bug.
Google is now widely rolling out the January Play System update to Pixels. The last time Pixel phones got a Google Play System update was November 2023, so the latest update comes after about three months.
Some users got the January update last month, but Google seemingly pulled it out of circulation because it was the likely cause of the latest Pixel storage bug. It looks like Google has fixed the issue with the update being pushed out to everyone.
On our Pixel 8 Pro, the software weighed 88MB. Here’s the official changelog for the update:
- Updates to system management services that improve Device Connectivity, Network Usage, Security, Stability, and Updatability.
- Bug fixes for System Management & Diagnostics related services.