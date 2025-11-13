Google Play Store rolls out dedicated XR section for apps and games

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An update has rolled out for the Google Play Store.

There’s now an XR headset chip that appears in app listings.

An XR headset section is now available in both the Games and Apps tabs

One of the smartest moves Samsung made with the Galaxy XR is partnering with Google to make the headset compatible with Android apps. As a result, the headset has a large library of content supporting it right out of the gate. To make it a little easier to find apps that will help bring out the device’s potential, Google has made some changes to the Play Store.

When you open the Google Play Store and tap on an app, you’ll see all of the app’s details in the listing. These listings contain a variety of information, including ratings, reviews, screenshots or previews, app features, and more. Additionally, you’ll find a carousel of chips below the install button for each device the app is compatible with. Tapping on one of these chips allows you to see information specific to that device.

Previously, this carousel included chips for devices like smartwatches, tablets, TVs, Chromebooks, cars, and phones. Today, we’re seeing that this carousel has now expanded to include XR headsets. So you can now tap on this chip to see screenshots, reviews, and more that are specific to XR platforms.

That’s not the only change we’re seeing in the Play Store. If you go to the Games tab or Apps tab and scroll over to the Other devices, you’ll now see that there’s a dedicated section for XR headsets. This section highlights apps made for XR and other software you may be interested in.

As mentioned earlier, this is a change that should make it easier to discover XR-friendly apps for those who own Android XR devices. We can also see this serving a double purpose to help promote and generate curiosity about XR. Considering that Valve’s newly announced Steam Frame VR headset will also be able to play Android games, this update should come in handy.

