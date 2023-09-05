Hate hunting for new apps and games on the Play Store? Google has a new solution

Google

TL;DR Google Play is piloting a new video series called “The Play Report.”

The video series aims to help users find apps and games similar to its editorial content.

The Play Report will appear at the top of the Play Store page for some US users.

When you go onto the Google Play Store, it can be a daunting task to find something new to download that you’ll like. However, the platform does offer editorial content like Our Monthly Picks, New on Play, and more to make discovery a little easier. To further bolster that advice-related content, the Mountain View-based firm is expanding that content to video.

Today, Google announced it is piloting a new video series called “The Play Report.” The initiative aims to help users find the latest and greatest apps on the platform, as well as hidden gems. Based on the information Google provided, it looks like they’ll appear similarly to how YouTube Shorts appear on YouTube’s homepage — as multiple videos in a horizontal carousel.

Google says these videos will appear at the top of the Play Store homepage for some users in the US. Those who are not selected to be in the pilot will also be able to catch these videos on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

These short videos will reportedly come in episodes that feature “expert voices, from creators to Googlers.” The hosts will spotlight an app, explain what it is, and tell you what they think about it.

It doesn’t look like there are any episodes available, outside of the announcement video, but it won’t be long before new episodes are out. Google says it will be rolling out new episodes over the next few weeks.

