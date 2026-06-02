Here's everything new in June 2026 for the Google Play Store

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play Store v51.7 delivers a major usability refresh, with a cleaner and more consistent experience across Android phones, Android TV, and Android Auto.

Purchase and download dialogs have been redesigned, making app installs and purchases look more modern and easier to navigate.

App deals are now much harder to miss, with clearer sale prices, discount details, and expiration dates displayed directly on listings.

If there’s one thing that consistently frustrates Android users, it’s navigating a cluttered app storefront where deals are difficult to track and managing upcoming releases feels disjointed. Fortunately, the June 2026 Google System Updates are here, and they bring a huge, much-needed revamp to the Google Play Store with version 51.7.

The backend architecture of the Play Store made it difficult to unify the buying experience across different device form factors. Google has now reorganized the delivery of dialog boxes and promotional data on the storefront. The result is a much cleaner, unified UI, whether you’re tapping away on your main phone, browsing your living room Android TV, or checking your car’s Android Auto dashboard.

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This update packs some major aesthetic and functional changes. Most importantly, you get a brand new design for all purchase and download dialogs.

But the real winner here is your pocket. Google is tackling the pain of hidden or confusing app sales head on. v51.7 makes sales prices, discount details, and specific offer expiration dates much clearer and much more prominent right on the app listing.

And for those who love to jump on the latest releases, Google has also made it easier to onboard. The auto-install feature and pre-registration for upcoming apps have been finally merged into one smooth flow. That means fewer taps from learning about a game to having it waiting on your home screen on launch day.

If you’re a hardcore gamer or a serious reward hunter, you get a new way to track your progress. The update includes useful pop-up banners that tell you about monthly gaming challenges and new Loyalty MAX opportunities, so you don’t have to dig through your profile settings to see what you’ve earned. You can now also view specific app content on the listing pages of your installed apps and jump straight into Play Collections to browse similar categories.

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