Google Play Store update brings live sports hub and built-in movie search

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play Store is adding sports carousels, richer search results, and better tablet app discovery.

Search history now records suggested queries and cleans up duplicate entries automatically.

Google Wallet also gets a refreshed experience for passes through Play Services.

Google is starting August with a fresh batch of Google Play system updates, and while backend patches often pass without much fanfare, this week’s drop packs a few new features you’ll actually notice. Rolling out as part of Google Play Store v52.6 and Google Play Services v26.30, the update turns the Play Store into a richer discovery hub for entertainment and sports, alongside a few subtle fixes for tablets and Google Wallet.

The biggest addition is a new sports experience on the Play Store’s Apps Home. Google is introducing league-specific carousels for major sporting events, starting with tournaments such as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Instead of hunting around for where to watch a match, you’ll be able to browse upcoming fixtures and jump straight to supported streaming providers from within the Play Store.

Search is also getting smarter. If you make broader searches, Google Play can now surface popular movies and TV shows directly in the results, making the store feel more like a discovery hub than just a place to download apps.

Tablet users are getting a small but potentially useful improvement too. Google says you’ll now be able to find content from apps you’ve already installed directly within the Play Store. It should make it easier to jump back into apps without opening each one individually, though Google hasn’t shared many details about exactly how the feature works.

Suggested searches that you tap on the Play Store home screen will now be saved to your search history. Google is also cleaning up that history by converting entries to lowercase and removing unnecessary duplicate spaces, making it a little tidier over time.

Outside the Play Store, Google Play Services version 26.30 brings an improved experience for Google Wallet passes. Google doesn’t elaborate on what’s changing, but if you regularly use digital tickets, loyalty cards, or boarding passes, you may notice a smoother experience once the update reaches your device.

Finally, the latest Private Compute Services (vB.28 / C.6) update brings standard maintenance fixes to keep background AI features running reliably.

The updates began rolling out on August 3, 2026, so expect them to land on your Android devices over the coming days.

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