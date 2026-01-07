That Google Play settlement email you just got is very real

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Play users in the US are now receiving official settlement emails tied to a major antitrust case against Google.

The notice explain that eligible users who bought apps or made in-app purchases from the Play Store between 2016 and 2023 may receive an automatic payout as part of Google’s $630 million settlement.

Payments will be sent via PayPal or Venmo after final court approval.

If you’ve recently received an email about a Google Play settlement and wondered whether it’s real, you’re not alone. Users are now seeing an official court-approved notice land in their inboxes about a Google antitrust settlement that was announced a few weeks ago.

The emails relate to a major consumer protection case brought by attorneys general from all 50 US states, Washington DC, and several US territories against Google. The lawsuit accused Google of using its control over the Play Store and in-app billing system to overcharge customers and limit competition on certain Android devices. Google denies the allegations but has agreed to settle the case.

The reason the emails are appearing now is that the court has approved the distribution of notices to potentially eligible consumers. The notice informs users of their rights and explains how they may receive money from the $630 million settlement fund.

Who is eligible for the settlement? According to the notice, Play Store users who paid for apps or made in-app purchases through Google Play Billing between August 16, 2016, and September 30, 2023, while living in the United States or select US territories, are eligible to receive at least $2 or more as part of the settlement. The final amount will depend on how much a user spent compared to other users.

If you qualify for the payout, you don’t have to do anything. The notice explains that payments will be sent automatically once the settlement receives final court approval. Payouts will be issued through PayPal or Venmo using the email address or phone number linked to a user’s Google Play account. If a user doesn’t have access to that account or doesn’t use those services, a separate claims process will be available later.

The email also explains that by accepting a payment, users agree not to sue Google separately over the same Play Store-related claims. Those who want to object to the settlement or opt out entirely must do so by February 19, 2026.

The notice was issued by order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. Given how convincing phishing emails can be, it’s understandable that some recipients may be skeptical, but the notice itself does not ask for passwords, bank details, or any sensitive personal information. Moreover, the official DC government page also links to the settlement website mentioned in the email, thereby confirming that the notice is legitimate.

