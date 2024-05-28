Google Play Store quietly rolls out feature to uninstall apps remotely

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google appears to be quietly rolling out a new functionality for the Google Play Store.

The feature allows users to remotely uninstall apps from other devices.

While Google Play Store users have always been able to install apps remotely on their devices, they have never been able to uninstall them remotely. However, it looks like the Play Store has now been updated to include this functionality.

Tipster AssembleDebug has alerted Android Authority to a newly available feature in the Google Play Store. This feature allows a user to uninstall apps from other devices remotely. Although this feature was first spotted last year, hidden behind some flags, it appears Google has quietly rolled out the function widely.

The remote uninstallation feature can be found by opening up the Google Play Store, tapping Manage apps and device, and going to the Manage tab. You should see a page that looks similar to the image below.

AssembleDebug

If you have multiple connected devices, you’ll see a box in the top left that says “✓ This device.” Tapping on that box will bring up a sheet of your connected devices. Selecting one of the options will show you a list of the apps on that device.

You can select one or more apps you want to uninstall by tapping on the checkbox to the right of the app. A trash can icon will show up in the top right corner after you tap on one of the checkboxes. When the trash icon is tapped, a pop-up will appear, giving you the option to uninstall the app(s) or cancel.

Although this feature was first discovered months ago, it’s nice to see it finally roll out publicly.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments