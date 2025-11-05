Search results for

Google Play Store now lets you buy digital gift cards for Disney, AMC, Starbucks, and more

The feature is rolling out in three countries, including the US.
TL;DR
  • Google Play Store now offers digital gift cards for various brands, including Disney, Starbucks, Adidas, and more.
  • These gift cards can be purchased directly from the Play Store and shared via email or phone.
  • The feature is currently limited to the UK, Mexico, and the US, with daily purchase value limits.

Google has launched a new digital gift card shop within the Play Store, allowing users to purchase and send gift cards from a wide range of popular brands. And it’s not just about Play Store credits, the new store includes gift cards from companies such as Disney, Adidas, AMC, Starbucks, American Eagle, Athleta, and many others.

The feature was first spotted by the folks over at Droid Life, who reported receiving an email from Google with the subject line: “Important Update to Play: Now you can buy Gift Cards.”

To access the new gift card shop, simply open the Google Play Store app on your phone and search for “gift cards.” A banner should appear, taking you directly to the shop. Alternatively, you can tap your profile icon in the top-right corner and select the “Gift Cards” option from the menu.

Once there, you can choose the brand and value of the gift card, personalize it with a message, and send it digitally via email or phone.

For now, Google Play’s digital gift card shop is available only in Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States. There are also region-specific purchase limits. For example, users in the US can buy up to $250 worth of digital gift cards per day.

