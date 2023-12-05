Google Play Store DF-DFERH-01 error: Here's how you can try to fix it

We’ve complained many times about the cryptic errors apps and services can generate, and the Google Play Store‘s “DF-DFERH-01” certainly counts among them. Thankfully, Google does at least explain that it means the app is having trouble retrieving data from a cloud server. But what can you do to fix the error if you run into it?

How to fix the Google Play Store DF-DFERH-01 error

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

DF-DFERH-01 remains cryptic not just because of its name, but because Google doesn’t even begin to suggest what you can do to get around it. One of the troubleshooting steps below is almost guaranteed to solve your problem, however. Try your download again. The error is only triggered by trying to download apps on the Play Store (including updates), so if there’s a temporary server or connection issue involved, you may have luck waiting a few seconds or minutes before repeating your last action. You can scan a site like Downdetector to see if there are widespread outages. If there are, you may need to wait a few hours while Google resolves the situation.

Check your internet connection. If you can't obtain data from a server, the answer could be as simple as a poor internet connection on your end. Try relocating to somewhere with a better cellular or Wi-Fi signal. If both options are available, you might switch from one source to the other.

Update the Play Store app and/or the rest of Android. While this is unlikely to solve the issue, software bugs could potentially be to blame, and it's always wise to keep Android and its apps as up-to-date as possible. Follow our linked guides for more info. Even if updates don't fix anything, you're giving the Play Store a fresh start and ruling out potential causes.

Force-quit the Play Store app and relaunch it. Conceivably there could be temporary cache- or process-related problems that might be solved be restarting the app. You shouldn't have to quit any other apps, although it can't hurt to free up some more system memory.

Manually wipe the Play Store's cache. If you want to be absolutely thorough about software issues, you can directly clear the app's cache. It's possible that bad caching is creating a miscommunication. On most Android devices, you can accomplish this step by navigating to Settings > Storage > Other apps > Google Play Store (or some variation of this) and tapping on Clear cache .

Restart your phone or tablet. This accomplishes something similar to reloading the Play Store, but for all of Android, not just one app. It might save time to skip straight to this step instead of force-quitting.

