Here's how the Play Store's new "Ask Play" feature answers your app-related queries

TL;DR Google is adding an AI-powered feature to the Play Store that can answer your app-related queries.

The feature adds a new section to app listings with a text field for custom queries and several sample queries.

It’s currently available for a few users and only appears on select app listings.

Google is implementing a cool new feature on the Play Store that uses AI to answer any questions you may have about an app. We first spotted the in-development feature in a teardown of the Play Store app last October. Google subsequently mentioned it in the Play System Update changelog for November 2024, revealing that it would allow users to ask questions about an app and get an AI-generated answer. Now, the company has started testing the feature with some users, and we have a demo showcasing exactly how it works.

The feature adds a new UI element titled “Ask Play about this app” on Play Store app listings. It has a text field and several sample queries specific to the current app. You can either enter a custom query in the text field or tap on one of the sample queries to get answers.

As shown in the attached video, the answers are displayed right underneath the text field, and the sample queries change based on your previous question. This makes it easy to ask follow-up questions if you want additional information.

Currently, Google seems to be testing the feature with a small subset of users, and it isn’t available on any of our devices. It’s also worth noting that the “Ask Play about this app” section doesn’t appear in all app listings at the moment. You can check the WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Temu, or X listings to see if it’s available on your device.

