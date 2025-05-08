Google Play preps a better way to keep track of download progress (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new download progress notification for the Play Store.

The updated notification will show up to three recently downloaded apps and games.

It will display the app’s name and icon, a circular progress bar, the package size, the download progress as a percentage, and a button to open the app.

Google started testing a new Download Manager for the Play Store late last year that helps users keep track of recently downloaded apps and games. It has since made its way to most users, giving them an easy way to check the download progress for new apps and open them as soon as they’re installed. Now, Google is working on bringing similar functionality to the download notification that appears in the notification shade when you install new apps and games from the Play Store.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We have spotted the upgraded download notification in the latest Google Play Store build (version 46.1.37-31). Although it’s not live for end users, we have successfully activated it manually to give you an early look. The Play Store’s new download progress notification shows the app or game icon to the left with a circular progress bar around it.

Next to the app icon, the notification displays the app’s name, its package size, and the download progress as a percentage. To the right, the notification also has a button that lets you open the app as soon as it’s installed. This new download progress notification can show a maximum of three recently downloaded apps and games, including ones that the Play Store has finished installing on your phone.

Furthermore, the notification has a “See more” option that will likely redirect you to the Play Store’s Download Manager. However, we can’t confirm that at the moment, as this option is not functional in the current release. The “Open” button also doesn’t work and shows up even when the app isn’t finished downloading.

In addition, the notification shows “0% of 0MB” when an app is finished downloading, leading us to believe it isn’t quite ready for prime time. We expect Google to share additional details about this new download progress notification closer to release, and we’ll update this post as soon as we have more information.

