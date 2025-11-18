Google reveals best Play Store apps and games of 2025

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced the best Play Store apps and games of 2025.

The best overall app was Focus Friend while Pokemon TCG Pocket was chosen as the best overall game.

Other winners include Instagram’s Edits app, Disco Elysium, and Luminar.

Google chooses the best Play Store apps and games each year, giving developers their kudos and shining a light on apps worth downloading. Now, the company has announced the top picks for 2025.

The best overall app this year was Focus Friend by Hank Green. This is a gamified focus timer starring a “Bean Friend” avatar. Completing focus sessions rewards you with virtual items that can be used to decorate your avatar’s room. Meanwhile, Pokemon TCG Pocket was the best overall game in 2025. The game, which actually launched in October 2024, is a virtual take on the Pokemon card game.

Google picked image editor Luminar as the best multi-device app, citing its suite of AI-powered editing tools across platforms. Meanwhile, racing title Disney Speedstorm was chosen as the best multi-device game, running on Android phones, tablets, and Windows PCs.

You can check out the rest of Google’s picks below.

Best apps of 2025 Best for Fun: Edits, an Instagram app

Edits, an Instagram app Best for Personal Growth: Focus Friend by Hank Green

Focus Friend by Hank Green Best Everyday Essential: Wiser — 15 Minute Audio Books

Wiser — 15 Minute Audio Books B est Hidden Gem: Pingo AI Language Learning

Pingo AI Language Learning Best for Families: ABCmouse 2: Kids Learning Game

ABCmouse 2: Kids Learning Game B est for Watches: SleepisolBio

SleepisolBio Best for Large Screens: Goodnotes

Goodnotes Best for Cars: Soundcloud

Soundcloud Best for XR Headsets: Calm

Best games of 2025 Best Multiplayer: Dunk City Dynasty

Dunk City Dynasty Best Pick up and Play: Candy Crush Solitaire

Candy Crush Solitaire Best Indie: Chants of Sennaar

Chants of Sennaar Best Story: Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium Best Ongoing: Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves Best on Play Pass: DREDGE

DREDGE Best for Google Play Games on PC: Odin: Valhalla Rising For what it’s worth, 2024’s big winners included Partiful (best overall app), AFK Journey (best overall game), and Max (best multi-device app). Much like 2024’s awards, Google also chose the best books of the year. You can visit the official blog post to view these picks.

