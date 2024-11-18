Here are the best Google Play apps and games of 2024

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced the best Play Store apps and games of 2024.

The best overall app was Partiful, while AFK Journey was awarded the best game.

Google also dished out awards for the best multi-device apps and other categories.

Google has an annual tradition of awarding the best Google Play apps and games. As the year comes to an end, the company has announced this year’s winners, and the list includes quite a few apps and games worth checking out.

Partiful, an app for creating, managing, and sharing event invites, was this year’s best overall app because of its “intuitive design and fresh twist on invite creation,” while the best game title went to AFK Journey, a role-playing adventure title that offers an “expansive roster of characters and satisfying tactical battle system.”

Like last year, Google also awarded the best multi-device app and game. The Warner Media-owned streaming app Max was the best multi-device app because of its cross-device continuity feature and vast content library. Surprisingly, Clash of Clans was awarded the best multi-device game, even though it’s been around for well over a decade. Google says it picked the game because it expanded to PCs and Chromebooks this year, giving users the flexibility to play on almost all platforms.

Although this year’s list did not include User’s Choice app and game awards, Google had awards for several more categories, as seen below.

The best Google Play apps of 2024 Best for Fun: Mila by Camilla Lorentzen

Best for Personal Growth: UpStudy – Camera Math Solver

Best Everyday Essential: MacroFactor – Macro Tracker

Best Hidden Gem: Timeleft

Best for Watches: Baby Daybook – Newborn Tracker

Best for Large Screens: Infinite Painter

Best for Google TV: Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Best for Cars: PBS KIDS Video

The best Google Play games of 2024 Best Multiplayer: Squad Busters

Best Pick Up & Play: Eggy Party

Best Indie: Yes, Your Grace

Best Story: Solo Leveling: Arise

Best Ongoing: Honkai: Star Rail

Best for Families: Tab Time World

Best on Play Pass: Kingdon Rush 5: Alliance

Best for Google Play Games on PC: Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Google also shared its picks for the best 2024 books on Google Play, and you can check those out on the Play Store. If you’re looking for more exciting apps and games to try, you can check out our top picks of the best Android apps and the best Android games.

