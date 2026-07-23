This tempting Google Pixelsnap Charger deal even beats its Prime Day price

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

A magnetic charging stand is a handy pick for anyone who wants their phone upright and easy to see while it powers up on a desk or nightstand. There’s also a good deal on the Google Pixelsnap Charger with Stand at Amazon right now, bringing it down to $50.39.

That price is 28% off the $69.99 recommended retail price, which saves you $20. It’s also the lowest price we’ve seen in over six months, and even lower than last month’s Prime Day sale, so this is a strong time to grab one if this kind of charger fits your setup.

The Google Pixelsnap Charger with Stand is a magnetic Qi2 wireless charger that holds your phone upright while charging. It’s aimed at the Pixel 10 and upcoming Pixel 11 series, but Google also says it works with other Qi2-certified phones. That makes it useful for people who want a cleaner charging spot without laying their phone flat on a table.

Google also points to docked screen features when the phone is idle, including a clock, photos, and weather. That gives it a bit more use on a bedside table or work desk than a basic charging puck. Overall, this looks like a polished official charging stand for Pixel 10 and Qi2 users, and today’s Amazon price makes it easier to justify.

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