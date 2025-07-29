Google Pixels just got a welcome boost for PC emulation

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR GameSir has confirmed that its GameHub PC emulator will also perform better on Google Pixel phones.

This comes shortly after it announced performance improvements for devices with Mali graphics.

The company hasn’t detailed which improvements will come to Pixel phones, but this is still good news for mobile gamers.

Controller brand GameSir recently announced that its GameHub app for PC emulation offers much better support for devices with Mali GPUs. The company specifically pointed to devices with recent high-end Dimensity chips. We also wondered whether this would affect Pixel phones, and we now have an answer.

GameSir confirmed to Android Authority that Google Pixel phones will benefit from Mali GPU performance improvements: Our collaboration is carried out through MediaTek, but all devices with Mali GPUs — including the Pixel series — will benefit. This is a strategic move on an ecosystem level. There’s no word on specific improvements coming to Pixel devices, but this is good news for Pixel owners who want to emulate PC games. I’m also guessing these enhancements could benefit Samsung phones with older Exynos chips, as these also have Mali GPUs.

The GameHub team previously announced that its Mali GPU improvements enable “performance comparable to Qualcomm Adreno, and even surpassing it in some scenarios.” The company even said it was teaming up with MediaTek to eventually release custom drivers to “address long-standing Mali GPU issues at the chip level, further enhancing the gaming performance of Dimensity devices.”

There is one potential downside to this announcement, though. The Google Pixel 10 series is rumored to have an Imagination GPU in lieu of Mali graphics. If confirmed, this means the Pixel 10 phones won’t benefit from these newly announced optimizations.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Follow