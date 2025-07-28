Emulating PC games on your non-Snapdragon device just got better

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR GameSir has announced that its GameHub app now offers much better support for MediaTek chipsets with Mali GPUs.

The company also revealed that it’s working with MediaTek to launch custom Mali GPU drivers.

GameHub lets people play PC games on their Android phones without streaming.

There are a few ways to natively play PC games on your phone without streaming, with Winlator and GameSir’s GameHub app being the most popular solutions. These apps traditionally offer better support for Qualcomm Snapdragon devices, but there’s good news if you’ve got a MediaTek-powered device.

GameSir announced via its app that the latest version of GameHub offers much better support for devices with Mali GPUs. It points to devices with MediaTek Dimensity chips, specifically mentioning the Dimensity 9000 to 9400 processors. It says these devices should support DirectX9 to DirectX11 PC games “with performance comparable to Qualcomm Adreno, and even surpassing it in some scenarios.”

The GameHub team delved into some technical challenges with Mali GPUs, starting with the unsatisfactory Vulkan implementation. It pointed to issues like “unstable” shader compilers and missing driver capabilities.

So how did GameSir address these problems? For one, the team said it invested time and resources in debugging/analyzing Dimensity devices and “optimized” resource scheduling. Furthermore, it created a “code conversion mechanism to optimize DirectX instructions into a format executable by Mali GPUs.” The team says it also made runtime optimizations in cases where the driver functionality wasn’t adequate.

Weirdly enough, the GameHub team also claimed that it offers “native support” for 32-bit PC games. That sounds rather crazy, as compatibility layers like Wine or tools like Box can incur a performance penalty and technically don’t offer native support.

In some major news for mobile gamers, GameSir also said it’s teaming up with MediaTek to eventually offer custom GPU drivers. We plan to jointly launch custom drivers with MediaTek, specifically designed for GameFusion, to address long-standing Mali GPU issues at the chip level, further enhancing the gaming performance of Dimensity devices. There’s no release timeline for these drivers, though. This is still welcome news, as one major advantage of Snapdragon devices is the prevalence of open-source Adreno drivers (dubbed Turnip). These drivers can improve emulation/gaming performance and address bugs.

MediaTek isn’t the only chipmaker using Mali GPUs, though. Google Pixel phones with Tensor chips use Mali GPUs too. We’ve asked GameSir’s representatives whether some of these improvements will filter down to Pixel phones. We’ve also asked the representatives for more details on “native support” for 32-bit PC games. We’ll update the article when the company gets back to us.

Nevertheless, we hope a few of these improvements and optimizations come to Pixel devices. However, Pixel 10 rumors suggest that Google will switch to Imagination GPUs. So even if these upgrades apply to Pixel phones with Mali graphics, it won’t apply to the Pixel 10 series.

