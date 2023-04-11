April 2023 security patch lands on the Pixel Watch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Welcome to the Google Pixel Watch update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on software releases for Google’s first smartwatch. We’ll detail the current firmware versions for the Pixel Watch and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.

The Pixel Watch launched with Wear OS 3.5 on board. Google confirmed that the series would receive up to three years of major Android updates and five years of security updates. Current stable version: Wear OS 3.5

Latest Google Pixel Watch update April 11, 2023: Google has rolled out the April 2023 security update for the Pixel Watch. The update is fairly small and carries firmware version RWDA.230114.010.G2. Most users should start seeing the update starting today. The rollout will continue over the next week in phases depending on carrier and device. Users will also receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their device.

You can tap Settings > System > System Updates to check for the latest updates on your Pixel Watch.

Previous Google Pixel Watch updates March 21, 2023: Google rolled out a significant March 2023 software update for the Pixel Watch. This update came with build number RWDA.230114.008.R1, with an RWDA.230114.008.J2 variant for watches in Japan and Taiwan.

The November 2022 update for the Pixel Watch offers tighter Fitbit integration and a fix for an eSIM bug. October 13, 2022: The Pixel Watch may have just been reaching buyers at this point, but 9to5Google reported that a software update was available once you complete initial setup. The update brought better GPS accuracy and other unnamed “new features.” If you’ve spotted a Pixel Watch OTA update that we haven’t, you can send us a tip here!

