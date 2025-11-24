Are fans tired of the Pixel Watch design? Survey reveals surprising results

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Google isn’t the best example of consistency, but you have to give the company fair credit for maintaining a consistent design language for its Pixel Watch lineup so far. The original Pixel Watch and its follow-ups in the form of Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Watch 4 have retained the same overall design language that many have loved. But after four generations of using the same design, is it holding the Pixel Watch back? Would people be interested in a different look for the Pixel Watch? As it turns out, people really love the Pixel Watch design.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We asked users if they would be interested in a secondary look for the Pixel Watch lineup, and a surprising majority are absolutely content with the design. From over 1,935 votes, a substantial 975 votes (representing approximately 50% of the votes) were from individuals who are not interested in a secondary look, as they love the existing Pixel Watch design. The love for the Pixel Watch’s design language was evident in our comments section. For instance, Android Authority reader Patrick-Julian Q. Fulgado is one of those fans who loves the design of the Pixel Watch. They appreciate the fact that it can be sportier with a case or classier with alternative bands.

Reader Luke Vesty believes Google should maintain its existing design language to foster brand and product recognition.

Some people are open to exploring a second look for the Pixel Watch lineup. About 614 votes, representing 31% vote share, are from people who like the current design but wouldn’t mind if Google explored something new. Competitors in the space offer a choice in the form of Classic and Ultra variants, so there’s definitely room for Google to explore alternatives without abandoning its fan-favorite designs.

Reader Robert Heron mentioned that they like the Pixel Watch design, but they wish Google would offer a “Pro” version with a different design and a bigger battery.

Reader nathan.custance agrees that the design is already excellent, but there’s room for durable materials, or even alternatives like polycarbonate that could bring the price down.

In all, over 80% of our voters are happy with the Pixel Watch design in some way. This is good news for Google, as it indicates that people are receptive not only to the Pixel Watch’s design language but also to the iterative changes the company has made, and that they don’t have many reasons to complain.

Only 349 voters, representing a small 18% of total votes, are unhappy with the way the Pixel Watch lineup currently looks. There is an audience that would absolutely love a different look for the Pixel Watch 5 if Google could come up with it.

One thing is clear: Google is on the right path with the Pixel Watch 4, and not many people are expecting or hoping for wholesale changes. There’s room for Google to double down on the design language with the Pixel Watch 5, but also to explore an alternative setup, such as a new product line like a Pixel Watch Pro or Ultra. It remains to be seen what Google has in store for the future of the Pixel Watch — here’s hoping the fans continue to get what they want!

Follow