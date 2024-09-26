Throwing out broken Pixel Watches is not a solution, and Google knows it

The Google Pixel Watch lineup is one of the best smartwatch solutions for Android users and more so for Pixel fans. The Watch line has maintained design consistency over three generations, sporting a unique look that has become synonymous with the branding. However, that design comes with its challenges, one being its non-existent repairability. The future may be different for the Pixel Watch, though, as Google is considering making the watch more repairable.

If you damage or break your Pixel Watch, you cannot repair it. For issues under warranty, Google will send out replacements instead of repairing the watch because it wasn’t built to be repaired easily. On the other hand, the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch lineups allow for common repairs, like glass replacement and battery swaps.

At Climate Week NYC, Nicole Azores, a manager of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google, mentioned that Google is thinking through the design of the Pixel Watch to make it more repairable, as reported by Wired.

Watches and wearables are still fairly nascent, and we are thinking through how to make this repairable. We’re thinking about repairability on a broader scale, not just on phones and tablets, and we want to make sure that all of our products eventually become repairable. I think watches being so new as a category, there are some design elements that need to be considered on how we make them repairable.

Azores did not provide additional information, and there’s no timeline on when Google will make design decisions in favor of repairability. But at least the company has finally indicated that it will work on making the Pixel Watch more repairable. We don’t know how far this would extend or what design changes it would bring to the Pixel Watch, but we hope it’s for the better.