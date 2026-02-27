Google could finally fix a major Pixel Watch notification frustration

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new Pixel Watch feature that lets users choose whether notifications light up the screen instantly or only when raising the wrist.

“On wrist raise” will remain the recommended default, while “Immediately” will reduce battery life but improve convenience.

Google Pixel Watch users have long complained that notifications don’t automatically display on the watch unless they raise or twist their wrist at the right time. Other smartwatches, like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, offer the option to instantly wake the display for notifications, which can be really convenient. Google appears to have finally listened to user feedback on this, as the company is now working to allow notifications to wake the display and show up immediately.

When a notification arrives on a Pixel Watch, the smartwatch typically only vibrates or emits a sound alert, but the screen does not instantly wake to display the alert. Instead, you have to raise or twist the watch to wake the display and see the notification, which can get annoying and inconvenient very quickly.

Google Pixel Watch app v4.3.0.867617185 includes code for an upcoming setting that will allow you to choose when to show notifications on your smartwatch:

Code Copy Text <string name="wrist_down_notifications_title">Show notifications</string>

Users can choose between two options: Show notifications when they raise their wrist or show them immediately.

Code Copy Text <string name="notifications_on_wrist_raise_title">On wrist raise</string> <string name="notifications_on_wrist_raise_summary">Recommended</string> <string name="notifications_immediately_title">Immediately</string> <string name="notifications_immediately_summary">Reduces battery life</string>

The “On wrist raise” setting is Google-recommended, as the “Immediately” setting will shorten your smartwatch’s battery life. Users will have to weigh whether the shorter battery life is worth the convenience for them.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Beyond this setting, the Pixel Watch app now also includes strings for the “Notify when left behind” feature that we spotted last month.

Code Copy Text <string name="left_behind_title">Notify when left behind</string> <string name="left_behind_summary">Get a watch notification when you leave your phone behind</string>

Strings for the feature were found in an unreleased system app and have now made their way into the Pixel Watch app, indicating the feature is inching closer to a rollout.

Neither of these features is currently live. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow