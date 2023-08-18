Pixel Watch 2's design leaks along with some new details (Update)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel Watch 2 passed through the Google Play Console device catalog.

The Pixel Watch 2 will get 1.8GB to 1.9GB of RAM.

The image in the listing is not the Pixel Watch 2.

Update, August 18, 2023 (11:54 AM ET): We have been informed that the image in the screenshot is not actually the Pixel Watch 2, nor does it indicate any design changes. Original article, August 18, 2023 (11:16 AM ET): As we inch closer to the eventual launch of the Pixel Watch 2, more details continue to leak. The latest news appears to give us our first look at the device while also confirming some information.

As discovered by 9to5Google, Google’s next smartwatch has passed through the Google Play Console device catalog. This catalog is a list of Android devices developers can access when distributing apps.

The listing contains a few key specs, confirming some of the leaked information we obtained earlier in the year. However, there are some new details we didn’t have before. At the bottom of the listing, there appears to be an image revealing the design of the Pixel Watch 2. Although it doesn’t look much different from the original, this is the first time we’ve seen the Watch 2’s design.

Something else we didn’t have before is the amount of RAM. According to the listing, the smartwatch is slated to get either 1.8GB or 1.9GB of RAM.

The rest of the listing appears to confirm previous leaks we obtained earlier this year. This includes the 384 x 384 resolution, Wear OS 4 (based on Android 13), the CPU and GPU configurations, and the codename Eos. There’s also a mention of a Qualcomm SW5100, this would be the standard Snapdragon W5 chip we reported on before, and not the W5 Plus variant.

Google is expected to have a launch event in October, just like it did last year. We expect Google will launch the Pixel Watch 2 during this event alongside the Pixel 8 series.

