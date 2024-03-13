Google is making it easier to keep track of your app installs on the Pixel Watch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners are reporting a new app installation progress indicator that is visible in the app drawer icon.

This indicator makes it easy to track the progress of a new app download and app updates through the Google Play Store without needing to check the app listing.

The Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are Google’s take on making a great smartwatch for Android users. Google has been adding features to the Pixel Watch through its Pixel Feature Drop updates, making the watches perform better than what they started off as. One of the changes that has been snuck in is a new progress indicator for app installs that is now showing up for some users.

As spotted by user Dimitrios Vlachos and highlighted by Mishaal Rahman, the Google Pixel Watch is starting to show a progress indicator for app installs. This progress indicator shows up in the watch’s app drawer when downloading an app or an update through the Google Play Store.

It is a small change, but it adds to the Wear OS experience. You can now better gauge your app installation progress without navigating to the app’s store listing.

This change is being implemented for some Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners. Mishaal mentions that this feature is unavailable on the OnePlus Watch 2.

