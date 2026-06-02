The Pixel Watch 5 may have surfaced again, this time somewhere much drier

TL;DR Four Google model numbers have appeared in India’s BIS certification database.

The listings could point to Pixel Watch 5 variants, possibly covering two sizes and Wi-Fi/LTE models.

The listings follow a bizarre report of a Watch 5 prototype being found in the ocean.

The Pixel Watch 5 leak cycle got off to a more dramatic start than usual when an alleged prototype was reportedly found in the ocean. Certification databases are a lot less exciting, but they can be more useful for spotting signs of an upcoming launch. Sure enough, four Google model numbers that may belong to the Pixel Watch 5 have now appeared in India’s BIS database.

As reported by XpertPick, Google devices with the model numbers G0F3Y, G1XJ6, G25QD, and GFW3R have been listed by the Bureau of Indian Standards. The listing itself doesn’t name the device, but it does show the Google brand and a grant or inclusion date of June 1, 2026.

BIS Database (via XpertPick)

The four model numbers would line up neatly with what we’d expect from Google’s next smartwatch. Google has offered recent Pixel Watch models in two case sizes, with Wi-Fi and LTE versions of each, so these could plausibly refer to 41mm and 45mm Wi-Fi models, plus 41mm and 45mm LTE models. That said, the database doesn’t confirm which model number belongs to which version, or even explicitly identify them as watches.

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This follows a much stranger Pixel Watch 5 leak from a couple of days ago, when an alleged prototype was reportedly found off the coast of St. Martin. The device appeared to feature Pixel Watch 5 branding on the back, along with references to various sensors. It also pointed to a 45mm case size and IP68 protection, although Google obviously hasn’t announced the watch yet.

Between the ocean-found prototype and this new certification listing, the Pixel Watch 5 appears to be moving through the pre-launch pipeline. The Pixel Watch 4 was announced alongside the Pixel 10 series last August before going on sale in October, so a similar late-summer reveal for the Pixel Watch 5 wouldn’t be surprising.

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