With Pixel Watch 4, Google takes a major leap for repairability (Update: Self-repair details)

Previously, Google would simply replace broken or faulty watches.

With this generation, Google is opening up repairs for the Pixel Watch 4’s display and battery.

Update, August 20, 2025 (12:45 PM ET): In addition to repairs by authorized service centers, Google will also honor self-repairs. The company informed WIRED that the back plate of the Pixel Watch 4 is held together with just two screws but without any glue, and can be opened by loosening just these two T2 screws. And, doing so will not void your warranty.

Google informed WIRED that the heart rate and other sensors on the back remain connected even when the watch is opened up, and this provision is in place so anyone can replace the battery easily.

Google has also partnered with iFixit for spare parts, and ensures the battery and display can be replaced with just a few simple steps. All you need is a Torx screwdriver and some patience with the delicate parts, even though Google appears to have given ample thought to ensure the latter part isn’t a problem. The cost of these spares has yet to be revealed.

While the battery can replaced without detaching the sensors, repairing the screen would require separating them.

Despite the repairability, Google has assured that it won’t impact the IP68 rating. A thin rubber gasket has been used to shut any gaps between the two halves. Original article, August 20, 2025 (12:00 PM ET): The Google Pixel Watch has been notoriously difficult to repair. Instead of officially committing to repairs, Google previously resorted to replacing any broken or malfunctioning Pixel Watch, forcing experts to look for workarounds. However, it is now course-correcting with the newly announced Pixel Watch 4 and making it the first serviceable watch to have launched under the Pixel lineup.

While announcing the Pixel Watch 4, Google has confirmed it will offer services for repairing the display or the battery. However, the details about repairing other parts, such as the rotating crown or other internal components, haven’t been mentioned.

Google says the scope of repair will be limited based on the region, though we expect every area allowing service requests for the Pixel phones to also cater to Pixel Watch 4 users. Google says that replaceable batteries for the Pixel Watch 4 will be available at launch and up to two years after the product’s end of life.

In addition to the improved serviceability, the Pixel Watch 4 receives many upgrades over its predecessor. Google says it’s the most upgraded Pixel Watch ever, featuring a new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 processor, 50% faster charging, a noticeable bump in battery, the enhanced interactive experience of Wear OS 6.

Among other improvements, the Pixel Watch 4 also gets a much brighter display, now boasting 3,000 nits of brightness. The display is also curved under the new Actual 360 domed glass, which increases the active area of the display by up to 10%, but its curved profile also makes it easier to chip or crack upon impacts, so the option to repair comes as a vital addition.

Lastly, the Pixel Watch 4 also gets the title for the first smartwatch ever with support for standalone satellite-based communications, which can be helpful in emergencies.

