Google is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers two years of free data, but there's a catch

TL;DR The Pixel Watch 3 LTE variants are available with two years of free data via Google Fi.

Buyers will get 1GB of mobile data each month, split into 500MB of LTE data and 500MB of data at 256Kbps.

The offer is only available to US consumers, though.

Google just launched the Pixel Watch 3, and it’s looking like one of the better smartwatches in 2024. The watch is available in LTE flavors, too, and it turns out buyers don’t have to spend cash on mobile data for the first couple of years.

Google is offering two years of free LTE data for the Pixel Watch cellular variants (spotted via 9to5Google). The offer comes via Google Fi Wireless and Google notes on a support page that it applies to Pixel Watch 3 LTE models purchased from August 13 “or later.” This suggests you don’t need to pre-order the watch if you’re keen on getting free data.

The offer will be sent to Pixel Watch 3 LTE buyers via email, and you’ll need to activate the service within 60 days of your watch shipping. Google says you can expect 1GB of mobile data each month. This is split into 500MB of 4G data, with an additional 500MB of data at 256Kbps speeds.

This free plan doesn’t support phone calls and roaming, though, while texting is handled via your smartphone. It’s also worth noting that the offer only applies to US buyers, so you’re out of luck if you’re buying the Pixel Watch 3 LTE in another market.

Nevertheless, this is still a cool perk as it means you can download music, navigate maps, and more without Wi-Fi or tethering.

