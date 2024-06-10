Pixel Watch 3 leaked renders give us our first look at Google's next smartwatch

TL;DR Renders of the Google Pixel Watch 3 have leaked, showcasing a nearly identical design to its predecessors.

The Pixel Watch 3 is said to come with the same 1.2-inch display, camouflaged bezel design, and rotating crown, but a slightly thicker body.

There’s speculation that Google could be working on two sizes for the Pixel Watch 3, with the other larger variant supposedly called the Pixel Watch 3 Pro.

The Google Pixel Watch was Google’s first smartwatch under the Pixel branding, and the company followed it up with the Pixel Watch 2. If you place both of these good smartwatches side-by-side, you’d be hard-pressed to find the difference. Google seems to have settled on this design language, as the latest Pixel Watch 3 leak suggests that we will see more twinning.

91Mobiles has shared renders of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3, and no matter how you cut it, it looks pretty much like both of its predecessors.

The render looks exciting, but beware that we’re still expecting to get the same thick (but well-camouflaged) bezels on this smartwatch. That is because the Pixel Watch 3 is said to come with a 1.2-inch display, the same as its predecessor. The difference in device dimensions is minimal across the generations, indicating that nothing has really changed in design over the years. We can see the rotating crown and Wear OS watch face in these renders.

The renders showcase the Pixel Watch 3 in Black with a matching black-colored strap, but we can expect more colors when the Watch officially launches.

The report mentions that the Pixel Watch 3 could measure 40.79 x 40.73 x 14mm, while the Pixel Watch 2 measures 41 x 41 x 12.3mm. Surprisingly, Google is going even thicker for the Pixel Watch 3, but the report speculates that this could be to accommodate a larger battery inside the upcoming smartwatch. Citing regulatory listings, the report suggests that the battery on the Pixel Watch 3 could be 307mAh, bigger than the 304mAh battery on the Pixel Watch 2.

The report further speculates that the Pixel Watch 3 comes in two sizes, which would be a first for Google. The renders showcase the same 41mm model we’ve seen with predecessors, but there could be a bigger model speculated to be called the “Pixel Watch 3 Pro.” How Google’s Pixel Watch lineup pans out in 2024 remains to be seen.

How do you like these Pixel Watch 3 renders so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Do you like the Pixel Watch 3's design, based on the leaked renders? 12 votes Yes, I really like it. It doesn't matter that it looks the same. 58 % No, I don't like it. I wanted some changes to differentiate. 42 %

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments